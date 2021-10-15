International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of International Isotopes stock remained flat at $$0.10 on Thursday. 14,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,266. International Isotopes has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
About International Isotopes
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.