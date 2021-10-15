International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of International Isotopes stock remained flat at $$0.10 on Thursday. 14,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,266. International Isotopes has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services.

