International Paper (NYSE:IP) Board of Directors Initiates Stock Buyback Plan

International Paper (NYSE:IP) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on IP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

IP traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

