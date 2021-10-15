International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in International Seaways by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in International Seaways by 8.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. 20,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $483.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

