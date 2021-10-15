Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of Internet Gold – Golden Lines stock remained flat at $$7.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $1,750.00.

Get Internet Gold - Golden Lines alerts:

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.