InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This is an increase from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

