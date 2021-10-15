Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITCI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.