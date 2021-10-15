Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

IPI stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $569.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 2.18. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $43.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 797,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 55,584 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at about $8,724,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.