Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Intrusion has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.
