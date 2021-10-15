Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 219.4% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:VPV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,275. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250,132 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 205,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 165,554 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

