Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 219.4% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:VPV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,275. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
