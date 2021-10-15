Investors Buy High Volume of Altitude Acquisition Put Options (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,626 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,835% compared to the average volume of 362 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 64,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,313. Altitude Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.