Investors Purchase High Volume of Element Solutions Call Options (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,826 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 157% compared to the average volume of 1,098 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Element Solutions by 67.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 775,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 313,521 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Element Solutions by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Element Solutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Element Solutions by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 503,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 131,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI opened at $22.51 on Friday. Element Solutions has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

