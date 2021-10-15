Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.59 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will announce sales of $127.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.25 million and the highest is $132.20 million. Invitae posted sales of $68.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $486.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.64 million to $494.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $691.52 million, with estimates ranging from $672.09 million to $715.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. 38,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,553. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

