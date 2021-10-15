IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of IPG Photonics worth $27,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after buying an additional 206,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after buying an additional 174,856 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,068.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 159,503 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 1,572.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after purchasing an additional 118,468 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.96.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPGP traded up $4.04 on Friday, hitting $166.69. 769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,480. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

