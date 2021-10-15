IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stake Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $162.65 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $262.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average of $194.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.96.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.