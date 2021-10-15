IRISnet (IRIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.87 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $127.90 million and $24.87 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,042,711,245 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,053,063 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

