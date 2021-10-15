iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,132 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,557,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 539,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.