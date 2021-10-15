iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,062,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 715.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,838 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth $321,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.38. 1,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.29. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

