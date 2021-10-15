iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 11,648 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 190% compared to the typical volume of 4,016 call options.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

