iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Holdings Raised by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 696.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,953,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after buying an additional 589,593 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,268,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 913,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after buying an additional 400,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 756,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 264,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXC opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

