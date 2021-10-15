iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 269.4% in September

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 269.4% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of IBTH stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $26.40.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.
