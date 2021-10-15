iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 269.4% in September

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 269.4% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of IBTH stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.65% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

