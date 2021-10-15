iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 454,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,120,418 shares.The stock last traded at $24.35 and had previously closed at $24.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

