J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the September 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,270. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

JSAIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price objective on shares of J Sainsbury and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

