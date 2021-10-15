Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $64,000.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $64.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 80.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 123,832 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

