Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.69. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

