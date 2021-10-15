JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 1,038.50 ($13.57) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,033.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 954.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22). The stock has a market cap of £10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

