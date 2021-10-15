Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $163.47 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $817,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 574,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

