Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $198.70 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $198.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.45 and a 200 day moving average of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

