Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MS&AD Insurance Group in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.59 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MS&AD Insurance Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:MSADY opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.48. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

