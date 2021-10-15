Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,182 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,690,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08.

On Monday, August 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $2,892,919.83.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $41.95 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after buying an additional 2,697,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,173,000 after buying an additional 1,097,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after buying an additional 953,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth approximately $35,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.