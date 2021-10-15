JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the September 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 56,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,545. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOFF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

