Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,450 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $183.70 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $194.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

