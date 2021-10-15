Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,208,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $191.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

