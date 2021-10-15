Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

