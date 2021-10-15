Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

