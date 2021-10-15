Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $1,443,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,502 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

NYSE:FDX opened at $227.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.91.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

