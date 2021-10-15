Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 9.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,337,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.54.

LRCX stock opened at $567.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $589.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $333.31 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

