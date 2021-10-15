Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 525 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.