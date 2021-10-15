Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.35 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

