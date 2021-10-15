Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 61.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

NYSE ANTM opened at $390.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

