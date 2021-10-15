Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,198 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 63,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $780,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,866.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

