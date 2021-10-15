Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $111.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,780 shares of company stock worth $15,239,515. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.