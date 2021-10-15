Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 51,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

