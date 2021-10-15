Joint Ventures (JOINT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,384.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $63,885.27 and approximately $14,384.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00204557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00092248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.