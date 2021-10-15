Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Update

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 193.3% from the September 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on JOSMF. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS JOSMF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. Josemaria Resources has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.01.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

