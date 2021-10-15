JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.67 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $19,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $338,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock opened at $200.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.81 and its 200-day moving average is $177.69. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.96.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

