JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.87 Million Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.11% of Kelly Services worth $19,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after buying an additional 964,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 59,722 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $777.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

