JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $20.23 Million Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $20,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 732.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

