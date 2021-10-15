JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.67%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

