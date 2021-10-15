JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,455 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $19,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Steelcase by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Steelcase by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Steelcase by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Steelcase by 443.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.54%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

