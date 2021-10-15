JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 70,125 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.14% of IDT worth $20,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in IDT by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IDT by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in IDT by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT opened at $51.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.14. IDT Co. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $57.10.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.